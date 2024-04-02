CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0749 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $60.34 million and $4.94 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

