Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 29th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of CPAC stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagil Capital LLP increased its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 140,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.