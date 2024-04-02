Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 29th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of CPAC stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.