Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $713,235,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,274,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 166.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5,586.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after buying an additional 1,653,829 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of CNC stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNC

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.