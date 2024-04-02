CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Update

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,300 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the February 29th total of 915,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

CEVA Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.48. 122,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,344. The firm has a market cap of $531.20 million, a PE ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.14. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $109,688.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEVA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CEVA by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 51,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CEVA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

