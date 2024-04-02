CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Update

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CFSB Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

CFSB Bancorp Price Performance

CFSB remained flat at $7.20 during trading on Tuesday. 180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592. CFSB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 million, a PE ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 0.12.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

CFSB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CFSB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

