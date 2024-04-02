Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 91.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,844,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,651.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 139,850 shares of company stock valued at $47,311 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50,054 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

