Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Down 1.1%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.55 and last traded at $71.57. Approximately 924,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,652,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.54.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

