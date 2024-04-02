Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,050,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 10,960,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.00.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

CHTR traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,414. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $270.41 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.