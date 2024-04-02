Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,050,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 10,960,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Charter Communications
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.00.
Charter Communications Trading Down 2.2 %
CHTR traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,414. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $270.41 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Communications
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.