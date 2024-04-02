Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCGWW) Short Interest Down 8.5% in March

Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCGWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheche Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheche Group stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCGWW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 171,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Cheche Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCGWW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 45,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09. Cheche Group has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

About Cheche Group

Cheche Group Inc operates an online auto insurance platform. It offers non-auto insurance products, such as non-auto P&C products, as well as non-auto insurance transaction services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Cheche Group Inc operates as a subsidiary of Prime Impact Cayman, LLC.

