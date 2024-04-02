Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.08

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 424767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Get Chegg alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHGG

Chegg Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,630,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,117,000 after buying an additional 809,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chegg by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,410,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,238 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.