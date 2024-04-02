China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
