Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Choice Hotels International worth $19,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $4,848,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 34.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 126,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,177,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,298,000 after purchasing an additional 207,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,712. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day moving average of $117.38. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

