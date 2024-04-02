Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $179.60

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.60 and last traded at $179.59, with a volume of 18133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.90.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. Analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,250. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,966,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

