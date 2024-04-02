Chromia (CHR) Market Capitalization Reaches $322.18 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $322.18 million and approximately $17.54 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Chromia Token Profile
Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 812,434,439 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Chromia Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
