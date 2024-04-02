Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 43.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $587.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.63. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

