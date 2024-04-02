Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Short Interest Update

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,100 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the February 29th total of 431,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cibus by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cibus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cibus by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cibus by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,496,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,480,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cibus by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Cibus Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CBUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.36. 148,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,364. The company has a market cap of $427.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.92. Cibus has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

