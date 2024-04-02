Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 157 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,344,000 after purchasing an additional 634,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 299,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,750,000 after purchasing an additional 377,901 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.60. 893,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,611,741. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average of $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.