Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases New Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,981,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waters by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,017,000 after purchasing an additional 550,112 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Waters by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 547,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE WAT traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.76. 9,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,022. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $363.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

