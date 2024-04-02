Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $35.82. 421,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,437,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.