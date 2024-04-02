Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 172 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Southern were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Southern by 38.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,988 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Southern by 5,840.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Southern by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,857 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 244,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.89. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

