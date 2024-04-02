Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 683 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 859,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,498,619. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

