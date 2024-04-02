Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 70 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $362.84. 156,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,209. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $367.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

