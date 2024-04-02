Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMFree Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

