CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 7.4%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $17.21. Approximately 13,797,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 35,659,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

CLSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. Analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at $56,539,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,963,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CleanSpark by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CleanSpark by 3,177.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

