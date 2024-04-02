ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 347,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLIR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.00. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

