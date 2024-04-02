Clime Capital Limited (CAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.
Clime Capital Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 69.47, a current ratio of 73.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50.
About Clime Capital
