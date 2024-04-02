Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells $291,480.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $298,920.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Douglas James Kramer sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $660,480.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE NET traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.98. 2,706,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

