CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lifted by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

