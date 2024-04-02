Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.29. 1,265,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,503,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDE. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDE

Coeur Mining Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.