Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $235.99 and last traded at $244.71. Approximately 4,724,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 14,767,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.11.

Specifically, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,181.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $3,372,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 726,615 shares of company stock valued at $112,038,692. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.33 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,254,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $93,815,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 741.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $233,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,646,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

