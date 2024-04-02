Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Collective Audience Price Performance

Shares of Collective Audience stock remained flat at $0.61 during trading on Tuesday. 72,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,930. Collective Audience has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90.

Get Collective Audience alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Collective Audience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Collective Audience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Collective Audience

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Audience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Audience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.