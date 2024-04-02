Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COLL stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

