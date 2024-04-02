Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Down 12.1% in March

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Truist Financial increased their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Get Comerica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comerica

Insider Transactions at Comerica

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,968,000 after buying an additional 676,959 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after purchasing an additional 870,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Comerica by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Stock Down 1.1 %

CMA stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.52. 631,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.30. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $57.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 44.10%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

