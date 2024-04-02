Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.08

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €13.08 ($14.06) and last traded at €12.70 ($13.66), with a volume of 11034253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.73 ($13.69).

Commerzbank Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.82. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

