Comparing Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) & Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Banco Itaú Chile and Intercorp Financial Services are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Banco Itaú Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Banco Itaú Chile pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Itaú Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and Intercorp Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itaú Chile $3.99 billion 0.50 $423.68 million $0.66 4.70 Intercorp Financial Services $6.28 billion 0.44 $286.85 million $2.49 9.58

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Banco Itaú Chile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intercorp Financial Services. Banco Itaú Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercorp Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

22.2% of Banco Itaú Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and Intercorp Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itaú Chile 10.54% 10.65% 0.91% Intercorp Financial Services 17.52% 11.20% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Banco Itaú Chile and Intercorp Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itaú Chile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intercorp Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus target price of $31.45, suggesting a potential upside of 31.87%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than Banco Itaú Chile.

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats Banco Itaú Chile on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services. In addition, it provides warranty papers including financed, cash, and web guaranteed tickets; state guarantee services; insurance products, which includes car, home, life, covid19 insurance for workers, financial protection, and assists insurance. The company also offers investment, mutual funds, stock broking, pension savings, and ETF mutual funds; international cash management, cash pooling, secure and rolling from check, bill collection, online payroll, automatic bill payments, and PAC collection services; and fusion and acquisition, bill of commerce, corporate bonds, purchase and sale of currency, short-term liquidly investment, and derivatives. The company was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services. It also engages in management, operation, and processing of credit and debit cards. The company was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercorp Perú Ltd.

