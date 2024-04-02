Compton Financial Group LLC Has $25.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Compton Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $25,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

