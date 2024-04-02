Compton Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Compton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Boeing comprises approximately 0.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $189.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.