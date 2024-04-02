Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the February 29th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conduit Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,660,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conduit Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,614. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune disease and idiopathic male infertility. It's pipeline includes AZD1656 for the treatment of hashimoto's thyroiditis, renal transplant, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904 for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.