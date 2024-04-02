Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Copart

Copart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. Copart has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Copart will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,305,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,572,750. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.