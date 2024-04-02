Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. Copart has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Copart will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,305,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,572,750. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

