Cordant Inc. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cordant Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,678 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.95. 11,089,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,470,077. The company has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.61.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

