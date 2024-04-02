Cordant Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cordant Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,160,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,386,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.32. 5,934,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,652,210. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

