Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 5.1% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,008,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,042. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

