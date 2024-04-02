Cordant Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cordant Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 290,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,399. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.20.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

