Cordant Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cordant Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,088. The company has a market cap of $362.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

