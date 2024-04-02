Cordant Inc. Trims Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cordant Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. 590,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,643. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

