CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 547,600 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCard

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCard in the second quarter worth $7,286,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 297.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 272,807 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCard during the second quarter valued at about $4,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 84,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 107.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 64,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

CoreCard Price Performance

NYSE:CCRD traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 34,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. CoreCard has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $30.77.

CoreCard Company Profile

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. CoreCard had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreCard will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

