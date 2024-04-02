Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.2% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.50.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $9.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $711.29. 1,558,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $726.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $646.75. The company has a market cap of $315.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

