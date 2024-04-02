Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Short Interest Update

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,050,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the February 29th total of 18,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,705. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

