Country Club Bank GFN Acquires 90 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.88. The company had a trading volume of 854,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,729. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.10 and a 200 day moving average of $181.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

