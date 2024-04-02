Country Club Bank GFN Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,005,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,534,119. The stock has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

